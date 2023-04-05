Drug dealer who sold Michael K. Williams fatal dose pleads guilty

The Brooklyn drug dealer who sold a deadly bag of heroin to actor Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge for causing the “Wire” star’s fatal overdose.

Irvin Cartagena, 39, copped to one count of conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl for executing a hand-to-hand drug deal with Williams in South Williamsburg on Sept. 5, 2021, according to federal prosecutors.

Cartagena, also known as “Green Eyes,” worked with a crew that sold heroin in front of and inside an apartment building on South 3rd Street near Havemeyer Street.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators captured Williams picking up drugs from Cartagena the day before his death.

The four-person crew continued selling their product even after learning Williams had been found dead in his Williamsburg apartment on Sept. 6, prosecutors said after the dealers were arrested.

On the day after Williams was found, undercover informants bought drugs from the crew, according to Manhattan federal prosecutors.





Irvin Cartagena faces up to 40 years in prison for selling the fatal dose. DOJ

“Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy. In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams,” Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

Cartagena faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison, according to prosecutors.





Michael K. Williams was best known for his role as Omar on “The Wire.” Getty Images

Willams is known for his portrayal of a stick-up man notorious for robbing drug dealers on HBO’s landmark series “The Wire.” He also played bootlegger Chalky White in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”