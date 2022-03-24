Driver who ran over onlooker at illegal NYC car event held on $10K bail

The driver who ran over an onlooker while doing donuts at an illegal event in Soho was ordered held on $10,000 bail at his arraignment Thursday, as prosecutors warned the victim may not survive.

Tyler Greer, 22, also had his driver’s license revoked by Judge Michael Gaffey during his hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court, which was attended by his mom and other relatives and friends.

Authorities say the baby-faced speed fiend was spinning his car in circles just after 12 a.m. Saturday at a lot on Vandam and Greenwich streets while surrounded by a crowd of people.

One of the spectators, identified as 23-year-old Christopher Brito, tripped while filming the show and was run over by Greer, prosecutors said.

Greer then allegedly drove off, leaving the victim in the street. Brito was hospitalized and nearly died, having suffered several injuries including a skull fracture, a punctured lung and a lacerated spleen.

Christopher Brito lays on the ground after being run over. Crimestoppers

Tyler Greer driver’s license was revoked after the incident. Steven Hirsch for the N.Y.Post

Prosecutors allege Greer tried to escape justice by getting rid of his car and social media account. Steven Hirsch for the N.Y.Post

The hit-and-run driver turned himself in to police on Wednesday, and was charged with assault, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

Prosecutors said Greer, who had on yellow Crocs, blue jeans and a black jacket at his arraignment, would likely face additional charges if the victim does not recover.

Mom Jacqueline Brito, 48, previously told The Post her son needed to have surgery on two broken hips, his forehead and his nose.

Christopher Brito suffered a skull fracture, a punctured lung and a lacerated spleen.

“It’s horrible,” she said. “His forehead is broken and his nose is broken, too.”

Her son remains in critical condition and still needs additional surgeries.

Greer’s defense attorney Nicholas Ramcharitar told the court that what happened was a “terrible terrible tragedy and accident.”

He said Greer tried to remain on the scene after the crash, but “didn’t know how to handle the situation properly,” as he was surrounded by over 1,000 bystanders and “pushed in all directions.”

Tyler Greer and his mother leave court after his arraignment. Steven Hirsch for the N.Y.Post

“These car events happen constantly,” Ramcharitar told the court, adding there may even be one of the illegal car shows taking place that night.

Prosecutors accused Greer of trying to skirt justice by getting rid of the car and his social media. But Ramcharitar said the vehicle will be presented for evidence and that his client only deleted his accounts because of backlash.

Greer was remanded into custody after the hearing on a warrant out related to a probation violation out of New Jersey, where he lives with his mom, a nurse, who did not comment after the hearing.

His next court date in Manhattan is set for Monday.