Driver strikes 3 pedestrians in Queens fleeing traffic stop

A mother and her toddler daughter were injured Wednesday when a driver struck them as he fled a traffic stop in Queens, cops said.

The 28-year-old woman was pushing her 2-year-old child in a stroller when the crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. near Wyckoff Avenue and George Street in Ridgewood, according to police.

The mom suffered a knee injury and her daughter hurt her wrist. A 35-year-old man, not related to the mother and daughter, sustained a leg injury. All three were taken to Wyckoff Hospital.

Before the hit-and-run, officers pulled over the driver and when they saw his license was suspended, ordered him out of the vehicle to be arrested.

That’s when he hit the gas pedal and hit the victims. Officers at the scene helped the victims instead of pursuing the driver, police said.

The suspect’s car was later found in Brooklyn, but the driver is still at large.