Driver shoots at off-duty NYPD officer in NYC, cops say

A motorist fired at an off-duty NYPD officer in Upper Manhattan Wednesday morning, cops said.

The male officer was driving his personal car on his way to work – on the Macombs Dam Bridge at West 155th Street and Edgecombe Avenue – around 6:45 a.m. when he was sideswiped by a Ford SUV with New Jersey plates, according to cops and police sources.

Investigators aollect evidence onthe Macombs Dam Bridge. Robert Miller for the N.Y.Post

Both drivers pulled over – at which time the Ford driver opened fire, cops and the sources said.

The officer was not struck, and did not return fire, police said.

The motorist took off and had not been arrested by later in the morning.