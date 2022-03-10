Driver of NYC stolen car hits NYPD cop, other officer opens fire

The driver of a stolen car rammed into an NYPD cop in Queens — prompting another officer to open fire at the fleeing vehicle Wednesday night, cops said.

Uniformed cops — two officers and a lieutenant — stopped the driver of a stolen white Subaru at Sutphin Boulevard and Tuskegee Airman Way in Jamaica around 11:30 p.m., authorities said.

But then the motorist suddenly drove off, striking one of the officers, cops said.

The other officer opened fire in the direction of the vehicle, but the driver got away, authorities said.

Preliminarily, it did not appear that anyone inside was struck by gunfire, cops said.

The injured cop was treated and released at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, police said.

The fleeing driver was still on the loose Thursday.

The incident came three days after Luis Manuel-Monsanto, 18, allegedly backed the Jeep he was driving directly at one officer during a traffic stop on Boston Road in the Bronx.

Two cops opened fire — with one striking Manuel-Monsanto in the head, leaving him in critical condition, authorities said.

Manuel-Monsanto, of Clifton, NJ, was charged Tuesday with reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, failure to obey a traffic control device and traffic violations, according to law enforcement sources.