Driver kills cyclist before fleeing with child in getaway car in NYC

A male cyclist died in a Bronx hit-and-run Sunday after a woman struck him with her car and fled the scene with a child in tow, cops said.

The woman was driving a white Jeep when she crashed into the man near the corner of East 172nd Street and Metcalf Avenue in Soundview just before 3 p.m., police said.

After slamming into the cyclist, she exited the Jeep with a child and was picked up by another vehicle. The getaway vehicle fled the scene and left the man bleeding on the ground, according to police.

The man suffered trauma to his leg and was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Police were still working to identify the victim, who may have been a delivery worker, Sunday night.

The driver remained at large Sunday night.

The hit-and-run crash is the second fatal driver-cyclist crash in the Bronx in just five days.

Just before midnight Wednesday, 26-year-old Victoriano Angeles was riding an e-bike in Mott Haven when he collided with a Chevrolet Impala. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, but couldn’t be saved.