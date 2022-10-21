Driver in stolen BMW slams into 2 NYPD cars one day after auto theft bust

A motorist in a stolen BMW rammed into two NYPD vehicles and injured four police officers in Queens Thursday night — just a day after he was arrested for allegedly stealing another car and let go, cops said.

Nicholas Deosaran, 20, had been released without bail on a desk appearance ticket Wednesday — and the ink was barely dry on the paperwork Thursday when he allegedly went for a dangerous joyride in another stolen car at about 9:30 p.m.

As he cruised through St. Albans in the hot 2011 BMW 3 Series — which he had allegedly first boosted back in September — police from the Queens South Auto Larceny Unit identified the car as stolen and tried to pull him over, police said.

When he reached the intersection of Merrick and Bailey boulevards, he allegedly shifted into reverse and collided with an unmarked police car occupied by one officer.

Then he drove off and struck a second unmarked vehicle with three cops inside, authorities said.

Nicholas Deosaran, 20, rammed a stolen BMW into two NYPD vehicles, injuring two cops late Thursday, police said. Citizen App

Deosaran and a woman inside his car were taken into custody — though the woman was later released, police said.

The four officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, cops said.

Deosaran was hit with two counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer and one count each of reckless endangerment and grand larceny auto.

Deosaran was arrested just a day earlier for allegedly stealing another car back on Feb. 26. He was released on a desk appearance ticket. Citizen App

He was also charged with criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operator and operating without a license, cops said.

While in custody, he was also charged with a separate petit larceny incident from January, police said.

A day before allegedly injuring the officers, Deosaran was busted for a car theft that occurred on February 26 in Brooklyn, cops said.

Four cops suffered minor injuries when Deosaran allegedly struck two cars, cops said. Citizen App

The driver left the key in the ignition when Deosaran allegedly swiped it. It wasn’t immediately clear how he was tracked down and connected to the crime.

He was charged with grand larceny auto, released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7, police said. It was not clear Friday why he was only given a desk appearance ticket on the charges.

Deosaran was previously arrested on June 29, when he was linked to two grand larceny auto incidents and also charged with criminal possession of stolen property, authorities said.

Deosaran’s arraignment in connection to the Thursday bust was pending Friday.