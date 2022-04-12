Driver in NYC crashes car into dining structure outside restaurant

A driver reportedly lost control of her vehicle and crashed into an outdoor dining structure on the Upper East Side on Monday night.

The driver of a white BMW sedan suffered a medical episode and swerved into the wooden and plastic structure in front of The Sefton, a restaurant and cocktail bar on 1st Avenue near 74th Street, Fox 5 New York reported.

No one was in the structure at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. The driver refused medical attention.

Photos obtained by The Post show the damage caused by the wreck. Two walls of the outdoor dining area were knocked down and the roof of the mangled structure landed atop the car.

Tables and chairs were also strewn in the street as police and ambulances responded to the scene, photos show.

No one was in the dining structure at the time of the crash. News12