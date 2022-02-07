Driver in NYC crash that killed passenger, 18, is charged: cops

The teen driver who smashed into another vehicle in Brooklyn while fleeing cops – killing his 18-year-old female passenger – has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, police said Monday.

Ackeem Chambers, also 18, was trying to get away from cops at the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights around 2 a.m. Sunday when he slammed his 2015 Hyundai Sonata into a 2007 Toyota Solara, gravely injuring Jada Rollins, who sat in the back seat, cops said.

Both Rollins and Chambers were taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where Rollins was pronounced dead.

Ackeem Chambers has been charged with vehicular manslaughter. Seth Gottfried for NY Post

The crash killed 18-year-old passenger Jada Rollins. Seth Gottfried for NY Post

Ackeem Chambers slammed his 2015 Hyundai Sonata into a 2007 Toyota Solara. Seth Gottfried for NY Post

Chambers, who suffered only minor injuries, was charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to yield to traffic signals and failure to obey a traffic signal, authorities said.

The smash-up left Chambers’ car completely decimated, police said.

In addition to Rollins and Chambers, two 19-year-old male passengers were removed from the Sonata in stable condition, cops said.

Ackeem Chambers attempted to flee from cops after the crash. Seth Gottfried for NY Post

The crash left Ackeem Chambers’ car completely decimated. Seth Gottfried for NY Post

Jada Rollins and Ackeem Chambers were taken to the Kings County Hospital Center. Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

It remained unclear Monday why Chambers was trying to flee from the police.

The 61-year-old operator of the Solara was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, police said.