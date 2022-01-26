The Hamden Journal

driver fatally shot on Bronx River Parkway after possible road rage incident

A 25-year-old man was found fatally shot inside his car that crashed on a Bronx parkway Tuesday night after a possible road rage incident, police and sources said.

The victim had been involved in a collision without another vehicle before his grey Acura sedan veered onto a median of the Bronx River Parkway near 177th Street at about 9 p.m., according to cops and sources.

The man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The other vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene and it was unclear if it was connected to the shooting.

No arrests were immediately made.

