Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run of Jonathan Martinez

A driver was busted Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash that left a 5-year-old dead in Queens earlier this month, cops said.

Xavier Carchipull, 40, was arrested around 6 a.m. at his 33rd Street home in Queens with leaving the scene resulting in death, aggravated unlicensed operator, operating a motor vehicle without inspection, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle, cops said.

He was allegedly behind the wheel of a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driving on McIntosh Street when he struck little Jonathan Martinez while attempting to make a left turn around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1, police said.

Jonathan was crossing the street with his father and siblings at the time. He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital but died from his injuries.

Jonathan Martinez, 5, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Queens earlier this month. (Kevin C. Downs for The New York

Jonathan’s heartbroken parents, Jennifer and Richard Martinez. (Kevin C. Downs for The New York

Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that struck and killed Jonathan. NYPD

The boy’s heartbroken father pleaded with the driver to turn himself in during an interview with The Post after the crash.

“I forgive you, we are human. All I ask [is] turn yourself into authorities. Tell them it was you that it was a mistake, whatever,” Richard Martinez said in Spanish.

“You have taken a piece of my heart … my child was innocent and had a whole future ahead of him.”