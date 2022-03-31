Drill rapper Dougie B arrested outside Bronx court

Drill rapper Dougie B arrested outside Bronx court

Bronx drill rapper Dougie B was taken away in cuffs Thursday afternoon outside of Bronx criminal court after an argument in the parking lot, police sources said.

The rapper, who a day earlier had filmed a music video with Cardi B, was arrested on undisclosed charges outside of Bronx Supreme Court following a commotion in the E. 161st St. parking lot, according to police.

Cops believe there was some sort of car collision and shots were fired at one point but no one was injured, according to sources.

Dougie B, whose real name is  Arion Howard, was due in court Thursday afternoon on an unrelated shooting case.

Peter Gerber
Police arresting another man in connection to the parking lot dispute.
Peter Gerber
According to police sources, the conflict started with a car collision.
Peter Gerber
Shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot, but nobody was injured.
Peter Gerber
Police with another person in handcuffs after the incident in the court’s parking lot.
Peter Gerber

