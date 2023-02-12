Dramatic video shows Harlem smoke shop shooting victim’s last moments

Dramatic surveillance footage captures the aftermath of a fatal shooting at a Harlem smoke shop — showing the victim stumbling across the street and collapsing into a pool of blood.

The video, obtained by The Post, shows two people running out of the Level Up Exotics smoke shop before the victim staggers out and crosses 125th Street after being shot in the torso and neck at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The mortally wounded man appears to plead for help, but passerby can be seen turning away from him.

He is seen falling to the sidewalk outside a local Shake Shack, then getting to his feet unsteadily before he disappears around the corner.

Sources said he collapsed about 50 yards down Fifth Avenue, where he bled out on the sidewalk and was later pronounced dead.

“My staff said some kids inside were holding the door closed and they were yelling someone had a gun,” Shake Shack assistant manager Zenen Moran said.





A shooting at a Harlem smoke shop Saturday night left a man mortally wounded, with dramatic surveillance video showing the victim stumble across 125th Street. Christopher Sadowski

“He collapses in front of the door and then you have a gentleman walking out with a couple of bags in his hand,” he said.

“He gets up, slumps and walks around the side and you can see his blood all the way down here on our windows all the way down the side of the building to where he collapses down there at the end of the building,” Moran said.

Police sources said the gunmen disabled surveillance cameras inside the store before they fled — and believe one of the culprits may have worked at the shop.

The fatal shooting was one of four reported on a violent Saturday night in the five boroughs — and just the latest outside Big Apple smoke shops in recent months.





The victim of a Harlem smoke shop shooting Saturday night stumbled across 125th Street left a trail of blood across the street, where he collapsed and died. Christopher Sadowski

“It has gotten crazy,” said Rami Shala, manager of the nearby Amazon store. “The marijuana store, they are new. They opened one or two months ago, maybe.

“They draw a lot of the craziness,” Shala said. “They are open all night. We have to close so we have no problems.”

The spike in smoke shop violence has cops beefing up patrols there.

On Friday a 48-year-old man was pistol-whipped and shot in the head during a robbery inside a Myrtle Avenue shop in Brooklyn.

On Monday, a pair of crooks threatened workers at a Midwood smoke shop with a hammer, punched one employee, and made off with about $150, police said.





A fatal shooting at a Harlem smoke shop Saturday night was part of a violent night in the Big Apple — and the latest in a spike in violence at the shops throughout the city. Christopher Sadowski

And on Jan. 4, a Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot in the back by armed robbers at the Exotic Convenience store on Clinton Street, according to police.

“We got to stop the shootings,” Chaplain Robert Rice, an NYPD community liaison, told The Post after the fatal Saturday night Harlem shooting. “We have to ask these people to put the guns down.

“The key to this whole thing is going to be working together, the community with the police,” Rice said. “Let’s get past that, ‘don’t tell.’”