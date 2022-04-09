Downtown bar sues over stolen name

They’re not wild about this Harry’s.

Famed Financial District watering hole Harry’s, which opened its doors in 1972 and was featured in the 1987 bestseller novel “Bonfire of the Vanities” and in the classic 1991 film “American Psycho” — says they have a copycat in Midtown.

Harry’s owner One Hanover LLC has gone to Manhattan Federal Court in a bid to stop the Park Lane Hotel on Central Park South from using the name Harry’s New York Bar, which they said has caused confusion among consumers.

The Midtown Harry’s, which opened in February, is ripping off the trademarked name and “continues to be extremely damaging,” to One Hanover, they said in court papers.

“There were customers saying, ‘Hey we made reservations for the uptown location.’ My clients were like, ‘We don’t have an uptown location,’” said One Hanover’s lawyer, John Bostany.

The alleged offender is located at Park Lane Hotel on Central Park South. J.C. Rice for NY Post

The iconic New York location was featured in the 1991 film “American Psycho.” Everett Collection

The Harry’s moniker is a “bedrock name,” Bostany said.

Highgate Hotels declined to comment.