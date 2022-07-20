Doug Solomon had rage issues, used lamp to murder his mom

The ex-judge’s son who killed his mother and himself at a ritzy Upper East Side co-op was a rage-fueled layabout who worried his family by dropping out of college to spend his time drinking and smoking pot, police sources said Wednesday.

The parents of Doug Solomon, 26, had even discussed what to do with their troubled boy the night before he launched a horrifying attack on his mom, Diane Gallagher, 65, in their posh high-rise – in which he bashed her to death, apparently with a lamp, and then jumped naked to his death, law-enforcement sources said.

He was found bloodied in the courtyard of the East 79th Street building with a broken back and a series of bruises that indicate he squeezed through a narrow window in his parents’ 16th floor home, the sources said.

His father, former Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Charles Solomon, told investigators that his wife and son were asleep when he left for work on the day of the tragedy and told cops his family had no history of domestic issues.

But trouble was brewing inside the family’s stately home.

The night before the grisly murder-suicide, Solomon and Gallagher talked about their son’s life, which sources say was rudderless.

The only-son of the esteemed former justice had been struggling since he flunked out of college about two years ago.

He’d quit sports, began drinking heavily, used marijuana and was known to have a bad temper, law-enforcement sources said. It wasn’t clear what sport he quit playing, but his Facebook page indicated he played lacrosse at Poly Prep Country Day School in high school.

While he didn’t have any known psychiatric history and wasn’t prescribed medication, he saw a therapist shortly after leaving college but didn’t continue seeing her, law-enforcement sources said.

Doug Solomon is said to have had a closer relationship with his mother than his father, and he rarely fought with her, sources said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to have a ruling in both deaths on Wednesday but injuries on Doug Solomon’s body indicate he squeezed through a narrow bedroom window before jumping down to the courtyard, sources said.

Gallagher appeared to have sustained blunt force trauma to her head and face and had a large wound on her forehead area, the sources said.

When cops discovered her body, they found a bedside lamp close to her. Police initially said a piece of furniture was used, but now suspect the lamp is the murder weapon.

Back outside of the tony high-rise Wednesday morning, a half dozen detectives were seen milling in and out of the building, clutching brown evidence bags.

Neighbors who knew the family said they were shocked to hear what had happened.

“I would have been in a position to hear commotion or fighting coming from their apartment, but never, never, in all the time I’ve lived here,” a neighbor who’s lived on the same floor as the Solomon family for a decade told The Post.

“Never any kind of disturbance — just quiet.”

Additional reporting by Jack Morphet