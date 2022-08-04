Don’t hate me because ‘I like being mayor’

“I like being mayor,” Eric Adams declared Thursday in response to critics who can’t understand why he smiles — and hits the town — so much.

“I start my day off saying, ‘Wow. I’m lucky to be the Mayor of New York City.’ You know? So I’m excited. I’m happy!” Adams told reporters in Far Rockaway Thursday, taking questions after announcing the completion of two affordable housing projects.

“You know, I’m amazed at how much people are upset that I’m happy that I’m mayor,” he said.

“‘Why you laughing all the time? Why you enjoy being out all the time? Why you like being around people?’” he mocked the unidentified haters.

Although Adams didn’t name his critics, he has gotten heat for spending so many of his evenings out on the town, rubbing elbows with the city’s elite and dubbing himself the nightlife mayor even as he’s trying to get crime under control.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams shows off a table soccer game at a new residential building at 10-47 Beach 21st Street in Queens. Brigitte Stelzer

The mayor was was initially responding to a Politico report that revealed he has started collecting the headshots of individuals serving in high ranking city government posts.

“Nothing, I think, is more disrespectful than when people work for you on your executive team and you don’t know who they are. I should know my employees,” Adams explained.

He said since he’s only been in office since Jan. 1, he’s still getting to know city workers.

He’s also asked all department heads to create an org chart “with the faces of my employees” so he can walk into a meeting and put a face to the name.

“Before I walk in, I look over the org chart. I look at their faces so I can walk in and say, “Hello,” he said.