Donations pour in for Bronx fire victims

An online fundraising campaign has raised more than $180,000 for the victims of the horrific Bronx fire that left at least 19 people – including nine children – dead and injured at least 32 others on Sunday.

The GoFundMe fundraiser was organized by Salim Drammeh, of the Gambian Youth Organization [GYO], a local charity who wrote in an Instagram post that several of its members were residents in the 19-story high-rise building at 333 E. 181st St. in Tremont.

“A 5-alarm fire destroyed the homes of many of our GYO community members at 333 East 183rd Street,” Drammeh wrote. “At the moment, at least 19 people have been pronounced dead, including young children, and dozens others have sustained life-threatening injuries.

“We ask that you help us support the victims of this tragedy. All proceeds will be distributed to the families by the Gambian youth organization (gyo).”

Emergency personnel perform CPR on a fire victim of a high rise fire on East 181 Street in the Bronx. AP

Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday. AP

As of late Sunday evening, $182,484 had been donated by more than 3,000 people and the fundraiser was rapidly growing, shattering the group’s $20,000 goal.

Sunday’s blaze was the deadliest fire in New York City in more than 30 years.

The fire erupted just before 11 a.m. and was extinguished about an hour later by roughly 200 FDNY members responded who were called to battle the inferno.

Officials said the fire was caused by a space heater malfunction in a duplex apartment spanning the second and third floors. The door to the apartment was left open, which allowed the deadly smoke to spread throughout the building.