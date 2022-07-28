Donald Trump attends LIV Golf party in NYC

Donald Trump was spotted at an LIV Golf-sponsored party in New York City on Wednesday night ahead of the league’s tournament at his New Jersey golf course that kicks off Thursday.

The former president — wearing a suit and shirt without his signature red tie — was seen in the crowd at Midtown’s Gotham Hall watching rapper Nelly perform, shaking hands with Caitlyn Jenner and smiling alongside his wife Melania Trump.

Trump joined in the festivities despite having his scheduled Thursday round of golf with professional golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson in the pro-am ahead of the first round of this week’s LIV Golf Invitational at his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Johnson and his wife Paulina Gretsky, as well as LIV Golf Investments CEO Greg Norman, a retired pro-golfer nicknamed “The Shark”, also made appearances at Wednesday night’s shindig.

Former first lady Melania Trump joined her husband at the star-studded event. via Getty Images

LIV Golf has been muddled with controversy for its involvement with the Saudi Arabian government amid reports of human rights abuses in the country. The company that runs the tour — which entered the professional golf world as an alternate to the US-based PGA Tour — is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Funds.

Critics have accused Saudi Arabia of “sportswashing” its human rights atrocities through its involvement with LIV Golf and other sports.

Families of 9/11 victims have also bashed the circuit — especially since the tournament will be taking place less than 50 miles from where the twin towers once stood.

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, welcomed Trump to the event. via Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Team Captain Dustin Johnson during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational. via Getty Images

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia and the FBI released hundreds of pages of newly declassified documents last year exploring the connection between the Saudi government and the terrorist attacks.

Nonetheless, Trump has dismissed human rights concerns over Saudi Arabia in recent days while also blasting the PGA Tour, which has suspended players who compete in LIV Golf from participating in its tournament.

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

The winner of the LIV Golf Invitational Series this week will be awarded with $4 million from a $25 million purse.

With Post wires