Donald Trump appeals ruling to testify in NY AG’s probe

Donald Trump and kids Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. on Monday appealed a judge’s ruling that they be deposed as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices.

Earlier this month, a Manhattan judge denied the Trump trio’s bid to quash James’ subpoenas for their testimony, ordering them to appear for depositions by March 10.

Last week, Trump’s lawyer reportedly said he planned to appeal and ask the court to pause the AG’s case and the subpoena deadline while they fight the decision.

Lawyers for all three Trumps filed appeals with the Appellate Division, First Department asking it to review whether the lower court “erred in questions of fact and law in holding that AG Letitia James and her office did not engage in impermissible selective prosecution,” court papers show.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that James has sought to advance her career by targeting him for selective prosecution.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office started the probe into the Trump Organization in 2019. Ted Shaffrey

In his Feb. 17 decision, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Engoron said that he had reviewed thousands of documents in the case which demonstrated “that [The Office of the Attorney General] has a sufficient basis for continuing its investigation, which undercuts the notion that this ongoing investigation is based on personal animus, not facts and law.”

James’ office on Monday pointed to a statement it issued last week saying, “Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump were ordered by the court to comply with our lawful investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings.

“While they have the right to seek a delay, they cannot deter us from following the facts and the law wherever they may lead. Make no mistake: My office will continue to pursue this case without fear or favor because no one is above the law,” the statement said.

James’ office launched the probe into the Trump Organization in 2019 following congressional testimony from Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen that Trump exaggerated the value of company assets to get better loan terms and for tax purposes.

The office then filed suit in 2020 claiming that the company and Eric Trump were stonewalling the investigation.