DOE panel weighs contract to give funds to new chancellor’s former foundation

An education panel that consists of nine members appointed by Mayor Adams will decide whether the city should approve a $6.5 million contract Wednesday in which half will be paid to the foundation formerly led by schools Chancellor David Banks.

The no-bid contract to Teachers College, Columbia University, and the Eagle Academy Foundation will be up for approval by the Panel for Educational Policy at its first meeting under the Adams administration.

The two groups will split the $6.5 million “to develop a comprehensive K-12 Black Studies Curriculum that acknowledges the history and contributions of African Americans,” documents show.

It follows another $3.4 million contract to United Way of New York City in partnership with the Eagle Academy Foundation and three other groups that the Department of Education asked the last PEP to approve in December. The five entities would provide an “Education Equity Action Plan,” including the Black Studies curriculum.

Gregory P. Mango

The one-year contracts are retroactive to August 1 and July 1 – before Adams was elected – because they were funded by the City Council, which chose the vendors, officials said.

Banks was still the CEO of Eagle Academy Foundation when the contracts were awarded.

But one former PEP member, Natalie Green Giles, said at the December meeting it was “awkward” to approve the contract given that Adams had been elected mayor on Nov. 3 and appointed United Way CEO Sheena Wright to head his transition team.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutters

Wright is also Banks’ significant other.

During the contract committee meeting, four days before the vote, a Department of Education official assured Giles that general council Liz Vladick and ethics officer Samantha Blietsky would scrutinize the contract and its timing for any possible conflicts of interest.

FilmMagic

Asked if the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board had reviewed the contracts spokesmen for Mayor Adams, the DOE and City Council did not immediately answer.

Giles, whose term expired on Dec. 31 when Adams was inaugurated, told The Post she was unaware of a COIB review, and never heard back from Vladick or Biletsky.

Giles questioned why two contracts totaling $9.9 million for similar work were awarded and noted the United Way contract did not specify how much money each group would get.

“At the time, we were not informed that a second contract with additional funds allocated to the Eagle Academy Foundation would be forthcoming,” she told The Post. “It was already raised as an issue. It’s surprising that they didn’t give us a heads up.”

Under the United Way contract, the Eagle Academy Foundation would build awareness. develop teacher training, and oversee a 10-week pilot project in 15 districts, among other duties.

Under the second contract, both Teachers College and foundation would create the Black Studies curriculum.