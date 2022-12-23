Doctor stabbed to death in Harlem park

A pediatrician was found with his throat fatally slashed in a Harlem park Friday, police sources told The Post.

The 60-year-old doctor, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive on a stairway near 120th street in Marcus Garvey Park in Manhattan around 2:15 a.m., sources said.

The 60-year-old doctor was found unconscious and unresponsive on a stairway in Marcus Garvey Park. Christopher Sadowski

The physician — who has worked in hospitals including at an emergency room in New Jersey — was found with multiple stabs and slash wounds, and his throat was cut, sources said.

EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene shortly before 3 a.m.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.