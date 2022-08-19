Disgusting Twitter video shows racist, sexist tirade against Brooklyn cops

A disgusting Twitter video shows a man spewing racist and sexist comments at two Brooklyn cops this week — enraging police supporters who claim the city’s soft-on-crime policies embolden such hate.

The video — originally posted by a Twitter user and re-tweeted by the NYPD’s Detectives Endowment Association on Thursday night — shows a male and female cop talking to a man standing on the sidewalk next to a black e-bike in Williamsburg around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Neighborhood Coordination officers stopped the man in front of 160 Manhattan Ave. near Scholes Street for “operating an electric bicycle on the sidewalk,” police said.

Another man, apparently the filmer, intervened and lashed out at the officers.

During the sickening clip, the hateful man filming the interaction repeatedly called the male cop the N-word.

“You f–king little lame man, 20-year-old b—h,” he said. “You ain’t nobody, my n—a.”

He also berated the female cop, spitting out, “Go suck this big black-ass n—a’s d–k, you fake-ass Puerto Rican b—h.”

During the confrontation, the cops remarkably kept their cool. The male officer could be seen telling the man with the moped that he was being given a summons for a “bike on the sidewalk.

“Riding it or walking it?” the man repeatedly asked, but no one responded.

The snarling filmer added, “When his battery died, when he’s coming out of work?”

Toward the end of the clip, the cops walked away toward their patrol car as the camera man seethed, “You ain’t no man, son!”

“Take your f–king vest off and throw your bags to the side, my n—a, and square off with a real n—a. You ain’t real, my n—a!”

The NYPD said “the officers resumed patrol” after issuing the moped-rider a summons.

The union slammed the disturbing video, tweeting, “This is the environment created by politicians who believe in coddling criminals and casting aside victims — in NO CONSEQUENCES.

“Nobody should be surprised, and no cop should be subjected to this,” the union raged. “New Yorkers are watching and continue to live in fear.”

The original poster wrote, “Why in the world would somebody still wanna be a cop?”