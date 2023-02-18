Disgraced NJ school superintendent lectured educators on violence

The disgraced ex-superintendent of the NJ school district where 14-year-old Adriana Kuch killed herself after being mercilessly bullied once lectured educators about the importance of spotting violent students before they hurt people.

“A lot of these kids will show signs, we gotta make sure — we don’t miss the signs,” then-Central Regional High School District honcho Triantafillos Parlapanides said in a 2018 TV interview after Nikolas Cruz murdered 14 students and three teachers in Parkland, Fla., in one of the deadliest mass slaughters in the nation’s history. “They missed the signs.”

“Without feeling safe, kids aren’t going to learn anything,” Parlapanides preached.

His remarks pointing the finger at Florida educators during a TV sitdown with “Jersey Matters” are coming back to bite him.

He confidently expounded, “The one good thing about all kids nowadays, they put everything on Instagram, on Snapchat, so if he had made threats on the Internet, the police then have a reasonable suspicion to go there [his residence] and actually go and search the home to make sure that everybody’s safe.”

Parlapanides notes in the sitdown that if there’s an “actionable threat” on the Internet and if a student “reports it to a school official … we actually have a memorandum of agreement with our police that we can then notify them immediately, share that information.”





Adriana took her own life just two days after she was beaten by four students in a school hallway. Facebook/Jennifer Ferro





Following the deadly Parkland school shootings, Parlapanides told a TV interviewer that Florida educators “missed the signs” that could have saved lives. YouTube/Jersey Matters

Snarked one commenter on his TV interview: “Well, this didn’t age well.”

Adriana died by suicide two days after she was brutally beaten by four students in a school hallway. The bullying continued for days after the attack, as humiliating video of it spread on social media, the teen’s family said. The cops were not called, and her attackers initially only received a suspension.

Parlapanides resigned last weekend after he tried to shift blame for Adriana’s suicide to her family, claiming her father’s “affair” and her drug use caused turmoil in her life. He is still being paid his $190,000 annual salary.

Four NJ teenage girls were charged with the beating. One was charged with aggravated assault, another with harassment, and two others with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.





A sickening video shows Adriana’s assailants throwing a drink at her, kicking and punching her.





This week was the fifth anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 students and staff were killed. AP

On Thursday night, students were joined by hundreds of parents and community members who attended Central Regional School District’s first board meeting since Adriana took her own life on Feb. 3. Adriana’s fellow pupils skewered school officials for not doing more to prevent the tragedy — and testified to a laundry list of disturbing incidents that were allegedly swept under the rug.