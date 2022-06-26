Disgraced Andrew Cuomo uses campaign coffers to boost Queens pol Vivian Cook

Disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo is finally putting his sizable campaign coffers to use — giving a last-minute financial boost to a veteran New York state lawmaker facing a primary challenger from the left on Tuesday, The Post has learned.

Records show the scandal-scarred former governor’s campaign committee on Saturday donated $4,700 to the re-election effort of Queens Assemblywoman Vivian Cook — a Democrat trying to fend off a bid from the left-leaning Working Families Party-backed Anthony Andrews.

Cook — an 85-year-old who in Albany represents Jamaica Estates, Rochdale Village, and Springfield — embraced the 11th-hour monetary backing delivered by Queens-born Cuomo, who resigned in August amid a sexual harassment scandal.

“Of course I welcome Andrew’s support,” she told The Post on Sunday. “His support is a plus. Anybody’s support is a plus.”

“I’ve known Andrew for a long time. I’ve known his father [Former Gov. Mario Cuomo], I’ve known his mother [Matilda Cuomo]. His father was a good governor,” Cook said.

“Andrew did a lot of good things, too,” she added of the alleged serial sexual harasser.

Cuomo in turn praised the veteran legislator, who was first elected in 1990 to represent parts of Southeast Queens. The district’s mostly black, middle-class residents made up a key part of the ex-gov’s political base.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has denied the allegations made against him, and regrets stepping down. Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Queens Assemblywoman Vivian Cook accepted the 11th-hour monetary backing delivered by Cuomo. Dennis A. Clark

“Vivian Cook has spent decades fighting to improve the lives of our fellow Queens residents and has a proven record of delivering real results on the real issues that people care about most,” Cuomo said in a statement Sunday. “I’m honored to call her a friend and proud to support her.”

Andrews — a Democratic district leader in Southeast Queens who works at York College — declined to comment on Cuomo’s campaign contribution in the final stage of the race.

The 64-year-old Democrat is persona non grata among many members of his own party. During a recent Democratic gubernatorial primary debate, only US Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island said he would accept Cuomo’s endorsement, while Gov. Kathy Hochul and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams indicated they would not.

Dr. Anthony Andrews is left-leaning and backed by the Working Families Party. Facebook/Dr Anthony Andrews

The Democratic and Republican primary contests for New York state Assembly seats — as well as governor and lieutenant governor — are set for Tuesday, while US House and state Senate ones are slated for Aug. 23.

Cuomo — who resigned in disgrace a week after a state attorney general probe found he allegedly sexually harassed several women, including staffers — has opted not to attempt a comeback with a run for elected office in 2022.

While a January filing with the state Board of Elections showed his campaign account “Andrew Cuomo for New York” with more than $16 million in cash at its disposal, the ex-gov had not donated to any contenders in the 2022 contests before Saturday’s contribution to “Friends Of Vivian E. Cook,” according to BOE records and a rep.

Cook was among 22 state lawmakers who in spring 2021 signed a letter urging people to wait until state Attorney General Letitia James completed her investigation to form their opinions on the sexual-harassment claims made against the then-governor.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations made against him, and has expressed regret for stepping down under threat of impeachment.

Still, April and May deadlines for candidates to get on the ballot in the major party primaries and general election passed without the ex-chief executive submitting ballot petitions.

Cuomo’s choice not to challenge Hochul, his former No. 2, came after he aired multiple TV advertisements, dined with Mayor Eric Adams twice, met with a former union leader, spoke at multiple churches in non-white parts of the state and repeatedly refused to rule out a resurgence.

The former governor and his family have decades-long political and community roots in Queens. His Italian-born grandfather, Andrea Cuomo, ran a store in South Jamaica, and his Briarwood-born dad started his career as a local activist and lawyer in the borough.