Dino Tomassetti, suspected of shooting parents appears in handcuffs

The bodybuilder accused of shooting his parents at their sprawling Long Island mansion had nothing to say on Wednesday as he emerged in handcuffs ahead of his arraignment.
Dino Tomassetti, 29, of Brooklyn, was hauled back to Nassau County after being nabbed in New Jersey on Christmas Day — just hours after allegedly fleeing the scene of the shootings.
Dressed in a black hoodie and blue face mask, Tomassetti kept his head down and refused to answer reporters’ questions as cops led him from the Nassau County Police Department to a car.
Police have not said what charges he faces.
He is accused of shooting his mom, Vincenza Marsicano-Tomassetti, 64, in the head and his construction-scion dad, Rocco Tomassetti, 65, in the back at their $3.2 million home in Hewlett Harbor.
Police found the injured couple inside the mansion at about 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.
Cops used GPS data to track down Tomassetti in his 2017 white Cadillac Escalade shortly after and he was taken into custody by local authorities.
The bulky personal trainer had been held in Bergen County, NJ, after being arrested on a fugitive-from-justice warrant out of Nassau County.
He made a brief virtual court appearance in Bergen County on Monday where he agreed to be extradited to Nassau County to face the charges.
Tomassetti’s parents have since undergone surgery for their injuries, and his father is said to be in a more serious condition.