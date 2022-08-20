Dining shed that’s actually an art gallery hits LES

This cheesy art project is hard to swallow.

A Lower East Side restaurant is using its outdoor ‘dining’ shed to serve up art — instead of food, neighbors told The Post.

Cheese Grille’s roughly 50-by-8 foot shed on Allen Street has two massive plate glass windows, a pair of garage doors and is covered with graffiti scrawl and stickers.

Every night since Tuesday, the grilled cheese eatery has been hosting live music and art viewings in the shed, which opened at the end of last month.

“Our city now has an opportunity to give something to our creative community: a store front space a local artist, fashion designer or entrepreneur can take over for a few days and let the public experience their work,” declared the restaurant’s owner, Emik David, who called his shed a “public good.”

Cheese Grille in the Lower East Side is serving up art alongside its grilled cheeses. Helayne Seidman

Residents already fed up with the structures — which have cut parking and become hotspots for rats, dopers and public fornicators — panned the shed show.

“If we sit back and let businesses put up these huts for just any purpose, we’re going to have wall to wall sheds,” said LES resident David Goldsmith.

Last week, Goldsmith posted a video on Twitter of art lovers at the shed perusing Warhol-esque designs of Star Wars, Super Mario and Batman.

Some residents are fed up with the structures popping up. Helayne Seidman

“It’s just a blatant grab of public space for whatever reason you claim,” he tweeted.

Diem Boyd, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and leads the anti-shed advocacy group LES Dwellers, ripped the shed as a “prime example of New York City’s wonderful lawlessness.”

“At the height of the pandemic, we understood the point of these sheds and supporting small businesses,” she said. “I frequent Cheese Grille all the time. My daughter loves it. But the sheds have become an abusive program. It feeds into the blight that we’re seeing around the city.”

There is no official permit process for dining sheds. Helayne Seidman

There is no official permit process for outdoor dining sheds. Restaurants need only to submit basic info like their address and the size of the shed to the city via an online application and then they can start building.

The city Department of Transportation, which performs shed inspections, said Cheese Grille’s artistic turn isn’t kosher.

Some neighbors have described the sheds as an “abusive program.” Helayne Seidman

“Dining spaces are required to be used for one purpose – dining – and we are following up with this business to remind them of this rule,” said DOT spokesperson Vin Barone.

David insisted Friday evening that he does serve food and drinks in the shed; The Post visited five times last week but did not witness any dining taking place.