Detainee hangs himself on Rikers Island, marking 14th death in-custody

A detainee hanged himself on Rikers Island on Wednesday, marking the 14th death in Department of Correction custody so far this year, The Post has learned.

The man was found hanging at the Eric M. Taylor Center just after 7 a.m., jailhouse sources said.

FDNY EMS crews were dispatched to the facility at about 7:13 a.m. for reports of a person in cardiac arrest. The agency said the person was pronounced dead on scene.

The DOC didn’t immediately return a request for comment and no further details were immediately available.

The fatality is the fifth confirmed or suspected suicide at the DOC so far this year and the 11th since the start of last year.

So far, 2022’s death count is set to outpace last year’s already steep toll of 16, which is the most deaths the agency had seen since 2016 and more than 2019 and 2020 combined.

By this time last year, just 10 deaths had been recorded, marking a 40% increase year to date.

A detainee hanged himself at the Eric M. Taylor Center on Rikers Island on September 14, 2022. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.