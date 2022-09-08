Deranged UWS machete slasher held on $500K bail after attack

A disturbed woman charged with slashing an 82-year-old Upper West Side concierge with a machete was ordered held on $500,000 bail Thursday, one day after the unprovoked attack.

Deashe Calhoun, 20 — free despite seven prior busts — was jailed after her arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court for the bloody assault that left concierge Hubert Meulens with a skull fracture.

Manhattan prosecutors had requested the $500,000 bail during the hearing. Calhoun’s lawyer asked for time to “research” his client’s case.

Bail was also set at $1 for a separate menacing case against Calhoun from Aug. 25.

Calhoun was hit with attempted murder, assault, and weapons possession in the alleged attack on Meulens, who remains hospitalized.

Cops said Meulens tried to stumble away after the brutal attack but Calhoun doused him with bear spray. According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, Meulens was trying to find a cop when he was sprayed, “causing burning to his eyes and difficulty breathing.”

Deashe Calhoun appears for her arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. Steven Hirsch

An NYPD officer delivers first aid to Hubert Meulens after he was attacked. William Farrington

“I am not angry,” Meulens told The Post from his hospital bed Wednesday. “I would suggest she needs to be examined by a doctor. She needs psychiatric help.”

Police said Thursday there was no record of prior emotional disturbance reports involving Calhoun, but she piled up more than a half-dozen prior arrests.

According to sources, Calhoun had been busted twice in August — for carrying two knives on a Brooklyn train and for wielding a machete in public.

Meulens claimed his attacker Calhoun needed “psychiatric help.” William Farrington

Calhoun allegedly slashed Meulens in the head with a machete. William Farrington Alleged slasher Calhoun posted a $500,000 bail following her deranged attack on 82-year-old Meulens. William Farrington

On July 28, she was arrested for tampering with evidence, and three days later for allegedly flashing a machete to a victim on Fifth Avene, the sources said.

On June 26, she was arrested for allegedly brandishing a switchblade to someone at a Blink fitness on Avenue A in Manhattan.

And on March 26, she allegedly threatened another victim in Washington Square Park, telling the frightened local, “I’m coming for ya,” the sources said.

Calhoun has previously been arrested for brandishing a machete and switchblade on the subway. William Farrington

Republicans blamed New York’s bail laws for allowing Calhoun to be let loose after being caught with weapons. William Farrington

Calhoun is due back in court on Monday.

Additional reporting by Alec Tabak