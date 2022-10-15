Derailed in playoffs, the Mets’ ad still covers the 7 train

All aboard the disorient express.

The Mets’ chest-puffing subway ad campaign flexing the team’s 101-win season and playoff bid has turned into a painful, rolling reminder of how quickly the Amazins’ postseason dreams were dashed.

“If baseball is life, this is the train of death,” groaned die-hard Bryon James, 51, seated beneath Mr. Met’s smug mug on a 7 train.

To celebrate the team’s first playoff run since 2016, the Mets early this month slapped train cars and stations along the 7 line and the Times Square shuttle in a sea of orange and blue, and giant images of their star players.

But less than a week after the unveiling, the San Diego Padres clobbered the Mets 2-1 in the Wild Card series, leaving fans to endure for the rest of the month the moving memorials to what might have been.

“I don’t want to see this after leaving Citi Field,” kvetched Mets stadium porter Jose Barreto, 32. “It’s just a bad reminder that the Yankees are still here and the Mets are gone.”

Darren Meenan, owner and founder of the 7 Line fan group, agreed that the posters are likely a “depressing reminder” for fans riding the train daily, but applauded the Mets for at least trying to pump more blue and orange into the city.

“With this campaign it was just unfortunate timing, but you gotta roll with the punches,” he said. “That what being a Mets fan is all about.”

It hasn’t taken long for Yankees fans to weaponize the ads and rub salt in the wounds of their crosstown rivals.

One Bomber booster — or disgruntled Mets fan — scribbled “choked” beneath several Grand Central Station Mets posters.

Yankees fan Nick Primola, 53, meanwhile, hollered sarcastically “Let’s go Mets” while recording a video of the subway hallways, which he sent to a friend still sulking over last Sunday’s shutout.

“It’s hard not to look at that with an ironic amount of disbelief,” he said. “The city was finally seeming to go all in on the Mets, and once again … they just were the Mets.”