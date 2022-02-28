Democratic Socialists blame US imperialism for Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Democratic Socialists of America blamed U.S. and NATO “imperialist expansion” for helping trigger the Russian invasion of Ukraine — provoking criticism from local political leaders.

“DSA reaffirms our call for the US to withdraw from NATO and to end the imperialist expansionism that set the stage for this conflict,” the DSA said in a statement.

“While the failures of neoliberal order are clear to everyone, the ruling class is trying to build a new world, through a dystopic transition grounded in militarism, imperialism, and war. Socialists have a duty to build an alternative.”

The socialist group continued that “much of the next ten years are coming into view through this attack” and closed by saying, “no war but

class war.”

The DSA’s members who are elected leaders include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D Bronx/Queens) and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Former Staten Island Democratic Congressman and military vet Max Rose said in a tweet, “I am deeply concerned with DSA’s statement calling on the US to unilaterally leave NATO in the midst of a level of Russian Aggression on the European Continent that we have not seen since World War 2.

“Now is the time to double down on our alliances, particularly NATO, to send economic and military aid to Ukraine, and to comprehensively punish Russia with crippling and unprecedented sanctions,” he added.

Long Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat running for governor tweeted in response, “Well said, @MaxRose4NY ! I adamantly oppose the DSA’s statement calling on the US to leave NATO. We must stand by NATO, stand with Ukraine, and stand up against Putin’s bullying.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are two of the DSA’s most prominent elected officials. AP

The DSA did condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demanded immediate diplomacy and de-escalation to resolve this crisis.

“We stand in solidarity with the working classes of Ukraine and Russia who will undoubtedly bear the brunt of this war, and with antiwar protestors in both countries and around the world who are calling for a diplomatic resolution,” the DSA said.

The DSA said the invasion is an “illegal act” under the United Nations Charter.

“There is no solution through war or further intervention. This crisis requires an immediate international antiwar response demanding de-escalation, international cooperation, and opposition to unilateral coercive measures, militarization, and other forms of economic and military brinkmanship that will only exacerbate the human toll of this conflict,” the lefty group said.