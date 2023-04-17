Democratic NY Sen. James Skoufis won’t buckle to ‘obnoxious’ left-wing housing activists on rent law

Nice try, but bullying won’t work.

Lawmakers are lashing out at left-wing housing activists threatening to protest outside their homes for not supporting a plan to put most apartment units in New York State under rent protections.

“Anyone who thinks that protesting outside a legislator’s and their family’s private home is somehow helpful to their cause is living on another planet,” state Sen. James Skoufis, a Hudson Valley Democrat, told The Post Monday. “It’s disrespectful, obnoxious, counterproductive, and reeks of desperation.”

Skoufis was referring to Housing Justice For All, which the Post revealed Sunday had smeared Gov. Hochul as an anti-immigrant racist and boasted of their intimidation tactics — such as in-your-face protests and social media shaming — in a private strategy session recorded April 11.

The activists, some of whom are members of the Communist Party USA, support a “Good Cause Eviction” plan that would cap rent increases for all apartments in buildings with four or more units throughout the Empire State and require landlords to offer lease renewal for all tenants. It would cover roughly 4 million tenants in 1.5 million households and limit annual rent increases to 3% or no more than 1.5% higher than the consumer market index.

That proposal, backed by Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, would put a large portion of the state’s rental market under government control, alarming landlords.





Democratic state Sen. James Skoufis blasted housing activists for threatening to protest outside of New York lawmakers’ homes. Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Media Assets, Inc.

The activists, who also have been accused of making misleading claims that landlords support the plan, claimed Hochul — who has her own plan to spur the construction of 800,000 affordable housing units statewide — is holding up their pet programs.

“Governor Hochul doesn’t like [Housing Justice For All] because she doesn’t want everyone who’s included in this program to be included. That includes people who are undocumented, people with felony convictions,” said organization staffer Ritti Singh, according to a recording of the event that was provided to The Post.

Last week, the housing activists boasted of protesting outside the home of Brooklyn state Sen. Kevin Parker.

“NOW: Tenants are @kevinparkernyc’s HOUSE because we are fed up with him doing the bidding of big real estate and ignoring his constituents,” the group said in a tweet. “Again & again, Kevin Parker has tried to stop #GoodCause – even though his district has one of the highest eviction rates in NY.”

Parker declined to comment.

The activists also have made themselves heard at the homes or events of Assembly members Inez Dickens (D-Harlem) and Stefanie Zinerman (D-Brooklyn), according to social media posts.

One Republican lawmaker called the demonstrations another example of the tantrums the left throws when they don’t get their way.

“Whether it’s the home of Supreme Court justices, state Capitol buildings, or the homes of legislators, the tactic is the same,” said Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli, the chamber’s Republican leader. “Intimidate, harass, whine, disrupt and call people racist or sexist or whatever ‘phobic’ you can gin up until you get your way.

“They know that if they showed up with dopey signs and megaphones at my house on Staten Island touting some woke nonsense, I’d never lose an election so long as I lived,” Borelli added.

Housing Justice For All declined comment Monday, but Skoufis had one more thing to say: “PS: I do not support ‘good cause eviction’”.