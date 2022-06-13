Dem rips Hochul, demands return to Albany

A Democratic city lawmaker ripped his party’s statewide leader, Gov. Kathy Hochul, on Monday for declining to enact a slew of public safety measures by the end of the legislative session in Albany — demanding that she and state politicians return to the Capitol and get them done.

“This is a failure of state leadership to not provide New York City and other cities across the state an effective criminal justice system that we deserve,” Queens Councilman James Gennaro told The Post. “We didn’t get what we needed, and that’s unacceptable.”

Gennaro — who returned to the City Council last year to represent Fresh Meadows, Jamaica Estates and adjacent neighborhoods — said that the Empire State is “absolutely” in need of a “dangerousness” standard for criminal suspects and judicial discretion to weigh it when deciding bail.

The measure — on the books in the nation’s 49 other states as well as for federal proceedings and sought by Mayor Eric Adams — allows for judges to keep defendants they deem a threat to others in jail before their trials.

“I would urge the governor and the state legislature to come back for a special session, and to give New York state and city what it needs badly, and deserves,” Genarro — who like Hochul, is a moderate Democrat — said following a press conference at Pomonok Houses in Queens with community leaders and tenant advocates.

Queens Councilman James Gennaro criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul for not enacting public safety measures by the end of the legislative session in Albany. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“People know what was requested, and it was not delivered,” Genarro added. “I wanted to give voice to the frustration of my constituents that they’re not happy with the level of crime in New York City.”

Adams along with other moderate Democrats and Republicans have for months called on state lawmakers and Hochul to further reverse changes to bail laws and other criminal justice reforms enacted in 2019 and tweaked in 2020.

But after the spending plan that included certain roll backs to progressive pre-trial policies was finalized in April, Adams and NYPD unions complained the package the governor and members of the two legislative chambers agreed on left much to be desired. And between April and the end of the part-time legislature that closed up shop for 2022 earlier in June, Hochul and state lawmakers did not address criminal justice policy.

Gennaro called on Hochul and the state legislature to hold a special session to fix previous criminal justice reforms. Facebook/JIm Gennaro

During the press conference Monday morning, Queens Jewish Community Council President Michael Nussbaum echoed calls for a special session in the fall focused on passing tough-on-crime measures.

“Sit down with a singular issue, which is criminal justice reform. The judges want it, the prosecutors want it, the defense councilors want it, but most importantly the people of New York City deserve it,” he said. “Please governor, call a special session of the state legislature in September to deal with a singular issue.”

In response, a rep for Hochul touted “common sense” steps she’s taken on the matter.

“Governor Hochul worked with the legislature on common sense reforms to improve public safety and protect communities across the state, and she is continuing to work with law enforcement and local leaders to prevent gun violence, combat crime and keep New Yorkers safe,” spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays said Monday afternoon in a statement.

The governor has expressed openness to reconvening with members of the state Senate and Assembly — but to respond to the U.S. Supreme Court potentially relaxing restrictions on carrying concealed weapons in the Empire State by striking down a 1913 state law, not for criminal justice measures.

“I’m not going to say now what we’re going to do, because I have to see what the rationale was for whatever decision they come down with. I need to see that first,” she told reporters Friday during a press conference in Albany. “I also have no intention of telegraphing a strategy to the Supreme Court … I need to be able to keep my cards close.”

In a phone interview, Genarro cited high crime in cities across the Empire State like Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo to argue state-level reforms, rather than just local policing ones, are needed.

“They’ve got the same revolving door we have,” said the veteran Democratic lawmaker, who represented the same Queens district from 202 to 2013. “They’re shoveling sand against the tide. That’s not where New York state ought to be.”

According to recently released NYPD data, index crime in the Big Apple was up 27.8% last month compared to May 2021. And while shootings dipped, they were still nearly double pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

“People want to point fingers at Mayor Adams, and say he could’ve or should’ve done things differently, but I think he’s doing his best,” Genaro said.

During the news conference, Tamika Williams-Moore, head of the Pomonok Houses Association, voiced support for other public safety-related policies. She called for more state funding for lights and cameras to keep her NYCHA complex safe amid a pair of recent shootings there.

“People do not feel safe. We want to restore that sense of unit, community and safety in our communities,” said the NYCHA tenant leader. “We’re asking you, Governor Hochul, to help us live the way that you live. Safety is first.”

Additional reporting by Zach Williams