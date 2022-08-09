Dem leader Frank Seddio threatens activist in caught-on-video rant

What is it they say about seeing how the sausage is made?

Brooklyn Democratic Party powerhouse Frank Seddio is captured on video threatening to rip the “fu–ing heart out” of a party activist and wishing him a “terrible death” following a dispute over the selection of state judges.

“What I am is a fu–ing Sicilian who will take your fu–ing heart out. You are absolutely done. Never fu–ing call me again. Don’t go call me for anything. Drop dead,” the septuagenarian former Brooklyn Democratic Party chairman raged as he was restrained by colleagues from charging at district leader David Schwartz.

An alarmed Schwartz is then seen videotaping Seddio, who still holds clout in the party as “chairman emeritus” and a district leader.

Ex-Brooklyn Democratic chairman Frank Seddio threatens to rip out heart of activist

But the videotaping of his tirade — first reported by The City — did not faze the enraged Seddio.

“Here I am, David, you should only suffer a terrible death,” he tells Schwartz.

Another executive committee, Doug Schneider, attempts to calm Seddio down.

“Frank, let’s go outside,” he tells Seddio.

The confrontation occurred at the end of a meeting of the Brooklyn Democratic Party’s executive committee last week at Nick’s Lobster House in Marine Park.

The executive panel was recommending a slate of 12 candidates for judgeships to the state Supreme Court in Brooklyn for a judicial nominating convention two days later, which generally amounts to a voice vote among district leaders that is largely called the way party bosses have predetermined it should be.

Shaquana Boykin, a Democratic representative who attended, said she viewed the heated argument as she walked out of the restaurant at the end of the meeting.

“They were very angry with each other,” said Boykin, a member of the reform-minded New Kings Democratic club, which has been pushing for changes to the party. “Frank yells a lot.”

Boykin said she later apologized to Schwartz for, “Frank’s bad behavior.”

Schwartz was attending his last meeting. He lost his primary for district leader to a candidate backed by Mayor Eric Adams’ team, Pinny Ringel. Schwartz backed Andrew Yang over Adams in last year’s Democratic primary for mayor.

The selection of judges in New York, particularly in the city, has long been a source of controversy including corruption scandals involving candidates and party leaders. Ex- Brooklyn Democratic leader Clarence Norman, was convicted by the feds in a judgeship selling scheme.

Democratic Party leaders have enormous sway over the selection process. Not only do they recommend a slate of judges to the judicial delegation, but many of the delegates at the convention have ties to the party and rubber stamp the leadership’s choices, critics have long complained.

“It’s a very archaic way of doing it. It’s very, very hard for an insurgent to win an election to the state Supreme Court in New York,” retired Appellate Court Judge David Saxe, now a partner with the law firm Morrison Cohen, said on Tuesday. “The Democratic Party controls the delegates.”

But what critics describe as an opaque judicial selection process is here to stay — barring action by the state Legislature — because the U.S. Supreme Court upheld it in a unanimous 9-0 vote back in 2008. The nation’s higher court reversed a lower court ruling calling for direct primary elections backed by reformers.

Saxe suggested a rigorous and more independent screening process for recommending and selecting judges.

Schwartz declined to comment on his altercation with Seddio.

Seddio, during a Post interview on Tuesday, doubled down on his potty-filled verbal attack and threats on Schwarz, claiming he was defending his integrity.

“Schwartz called me a liar,” said Seddio, referring to a disagreement on the counting of votes for the selection of judges.

“My Sicilian came out. I value my integrity significantly.”

Sources also said Seddio may have mistaken proxy votes from another district leader with his own, triggering a misunderstanding that preceded the blow up.

Seddio said the confrontation was unfortunate because the executive panel had one of its more harmonious meetings in years, agreeing unanimously on the selection of most of the judicial candidates.

One of the exceptions was Aaron Maslow, the Brooklyn party’s attorney, who had not previously served in a lower court. His name was forwarded to the judicial convention.

Additional reporting by Zach Williams.