Delivery man struck by stray bullet during NYC street fight: cops

A food delivery man was struck by a stray bullet when a street fight nearby escalated to gunfire this week in Brooklyn, cops said.
The 35-year-old worker was shot in the right leg on Thornton Street near Broadway in Williamsburg around 3:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said.
A large group of people was fighting when one of them flashed a gun and fired about two rounds – one of them inadvertently striking the delivery man, police said.
He was taken to Woodhull Medical Center in stable condition.
The crowd dispersed and the alleged shooter – shown in photos released late Thursday – took off and was last seen on Whipple Street.
Police are still looking to track him down.
Cops say he has dark-colored eyes, dark-colored hair and a heavy build.