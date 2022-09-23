Delivery man struck by stray bullet during NYC street fight: cops

A food delivery man was struck by a stray bullet when a street fight nearby escalated to gunfire this week in Brooklyn, cops said.

The 35-year-old worker was shot in the right leg on Thornton Street near Broadway in Williamsburg around 3:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

A large group of people was fighting when one of them flashed a gun and fired about two rounds – one of them inadvertently striking the delivery man, police said.

He was taken to Woodhull Medical Center in stable condition.

The crowd dispersed and the alleged shooter – shown in photos released late Thursday – took off and was last seen on Whipple Street.

Police are still looking to track him down.

Cops say he has dark-colored eyes, dark-colored hair and a heavy build.