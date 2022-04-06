Delivery man stabbed, food stolen inside NYCHA building

A delivery driver was stabbed and had his food stolen while delivering orders in East Harlem Tuesday, cops said.

The 45-year-old victim had just made a delivery inside a NYCHA complex on East 112th Street and First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and was carrying more grub that he had yet to deliver, police said.

The delivery worker had gotten out of the elevator and stepped into the lobby when two men snatched the food and about $70 from him before stabbing him in the right leg, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects, described as two men in their 20s wearing dark clothing, fled the scene.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.