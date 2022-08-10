‘Defund the police’ backer Rep. Jerry Nadler now says he favors federal funds for NYPD

Rep. Jerrold Nadler was for defunding the police — until he got a serious challenge for reelection.

The candidates for Manhattan’s redrawn 12th congressional district were asked during Tuesday night’s PIX-11 debate to give a “yes or no” answer on whether they supported allocating more federal funding to the NYPD.

Nadler and his two rivals, Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Suraj Patel, said “yes.”

But Nadler sang a different tune just two years ago when in 2020, the local publication westsiderag.com asked if the congressman supported defunding the police.

“Closer to home, the NYPD budget has grown to about $6 billion. There have been calls to defund or cut the NYPD budget. Is that something that you would be in support of?,” the WSR reporter asked Nadler during a question and answer session.

“Yes, it should certainly be cut,” Nadler answered.

“The city’s needs at this point are much more in terms of social services, jobs, feeding people, education, and health, and much less in police… We’re spending too much on the police. There should be substantial cuts to the police budget and a reallocation of those funds to where we need them,” he said.

During this week’s debate, PIX 11 moderator Dan Mannarino asked about Nadler about his earlier comments, questioning, “What has changed your view tonight?”

Nadler tried to contest the point saying, “I did not say I favored defunding. I said I thought some resources should be shifted from the police to mental health and social services as they were in the city budget because cops can’t do everything.”

“You need social services and mental health services in order to decrease crime, too,” he added.

Nader said he now supports an increase of federal police funding “because crime is increasing all across the country” in part because of the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He also said he has championed gun safety measures and laws to punish cops engaged in police brutality.

But he has the endorsement of the Working Families Party, which has promoted defunding the police and has questioned candidates seeking its endorsement on whether they would accept donations from police unions.

Nadler’s campaign, contacted by The Post to clarify or elaborate on his position, said the congressman has voted to cumulatively deliver more than $12 billion in funds to law enforcement since election to House in 1992, including more than $500 million for the COPS program and funds to combat domestic terrorism.

Maloney, who also promoted gun safety measures, emphasized using more federal Medicaid dollars to fund treatment beds for the mentally ill. She cited the deranged homeless man, Martial Simon, who in January allegedly killed Michelle Go by pushing her in front of a Times Square subway train.

Patel said he supported legislation to boost funding for the NYPD to hire more detectives to solve crimes, noting that 40 percent of homicides go unsolved. He also called for more foot patrols, street lighting and dedicated mental health units.

The Democratic Party’s unforced gerrymandering debacle has left it with two congressional heavyweights — Maloney and Jerrold Nadler — vying for the same House seat.

The courts ruled earlier this year that the Democratic lawmakers engaged in illegal partisan gerrymandering to win more congressional seats and threw out their redistricted maps. Republican critics derisively called the illegally drawn redistricting the “Hochulmander” because Gov. Kathy Hochul approved it.

A court-assigned special master tasked with fixing the maps merged Nadler’s Upper West Side base with Maloney’s Upper East side turf as part of a new 12th Congressional

District.

Nadler immediately announced he would run in 12th CD against Maloney instead of his redrawn 10th district, which no longer included the Upper West Side and took in new neighborhoods in Brooklyn he had never represented.

Patel is the third candidate in the race, a dark horse looking to pull off an upset against the two septuagenarians who’ve served in the House since the early 1990s.

The PIX 11 debate was the second time the three candidates squared off. They faced off last week in the first debate sponsored by NY1/WNYC.