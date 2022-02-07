‘Defund’ Councilwoman Cabán targets Adams’ new anti-gun unit

Socialist defund-the-police pol Tiffany Cabán already appears to be trying to undermine Democratic Mayor Eric Adams by attacking his new anti-gun police unit on Twitter.

The Queens city councilwoman wrote in a warning to her constituents Monday that the unit is coming to the 114th Precinct in Congressional District 22, the area she represents, which includes parts of Astoria, Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and Woodside, as well as the infamous Rikers Island jail.

“Here’s what you need to know,’’ Cabán said, before launching into a screed about the unit.

“Our district is already home to some of the highest stop-and-frisk rates in the city,” she wrote. “Now we will also have to contend with the unit that, despite containing roughly 5% of the force, committed nearly 1/3 of all police murders in the 20 years before it was [previously] disbanded.

“Roughing Black and brown kids up, throwing them against walls or in the streets, surveilling and harassing our Muslim neighbors, making low level arrests to feed the pipeline of mass incarceration … these didn’t make us safe before, and they never will,” she wrote.

The new anti-gun unit will be coming to the 114th Precinct in Congressional District 22 in Queens. Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

“It’s time to abandon the failed strategies of the past,” said Cabán, a pal of far-left New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She encouraged her constituents to “be familiar” with their rights if they are stopped and gave out the phone numbers of the Legal Aid Society and her office if “your rights are violated.’’

An NYPD detective shot back to The Post: “She doesn’t care about her constituents being safe.

“She wants chaos, not harmony.”

Cabán says the NYPD unit “didn’t make us safe before, and they never will.” hoto by Scott Heins/Getty Images

Cabán is a former public defender who proudly ran for her Astoria-based district seat on a defund-the-police platform.

As for Adams, the former police captain ran for election on a platform that featured restoring the NYPD’s anti-gun unit, which had been disbanded under his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, in 2020 after years of complaints that it violated New Yorkers’ civil rights, particularly in brown and black communities.

Former top cop Dermot Shea acknowledged when announcing its end that the 600-person unit had a “disproportionate” amount of “complaints and shootings” compared to the rest of the force.

Mayor Eric Adams has claimed that the new units will not be targeting people based on ethnicity or location. Kevin C. Downs for The New York Post

Adams said in late January about his revival of the unit, “We are going to learn from the past so we don’t repeat the past, and we will never use, under my administration, any abusive targeted tactics that goes after people based on their ethnicity and where they live.”

The mayor has also said the unit won’t be plainclothes but rather the officers will be wearing “modified uniforms” that will make them readily identifiable.

Cabán gained attention after losing her long-shot primary campaign to be the Democratic candidate for Queens DA by less than 100 votes in 2018. She ran for the city council in 2021, and was elected to represent Astoria with 63 percent of the vote.