Defeated Rep. Maloney’s vintage wheels destroyed in Election Day fire

Tuesday was Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day.

Not only was the powerful New York Democrat dealt an Election Day defeat by GOP challenger Mike Lawler, he also lost two “freshly restored vintage cars” in a massive fire.

“Here I thought waking up yesterday to the sad news that two of my freshly restored vintage cars burnt up in a warehouse fire in Ohio was the worse news of the day!” Maloney’s husband Randy Florke posted on Instagram Wednesday — hours after the congressman conceded.

The post included a frightening photo of the raging blaze, along with a pair of snaps showing the charred remains of two vehicles — both burned almost beyond recognition, windshields shattered and hoods blanketed in ash.

Florke, a real estate exec, and former model have frequently flaunted his classic wheels on social media.

Rep. Maloney’s husband, Randy Florke, posted a picture on Instagram of the fire.



A picture of Rep. Maloney and Florke’s home.



Florke, a real estate exec, and former model recently posted his classic cars on social media.



The post included a frightening photo of the raging blaze, along with a pair of snaps showing the charred remains of two vehicles.





The ruined rides closely resembled a flashy maroon Oldsmobile 88 convertible he showed off in May 2020 and a 1970s-era Olds Custom Cruiser station wagon he drove while “socially distancing” in April 2020.

Maloney’s campaign was sunk when he advised struggling New Yorkers to start “eating Chef Boyardee” in the face of out-of-control inflation.