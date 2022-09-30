Decomposed body found in the Lake in Central Park

The partially decomposed body of a man was pulled out of the Lake in Central Park on Friday afternoon, police said.

The body, identified only as a male in his 20s, was found floating in the lake near 79th Street and West Drive inside of the park around 2 p.m., cops said.

Police said the man’s death did not appear criminal, however an official cause of death will be determined by the city’s medical examiner.

The crime unit on scene after a decomposed body was found.

The official cause of death has yet to be determined.



At the scene, responders could be seen wheeling a covered body away on a gurney as police taped off the area.