Declyn Lauper told cops ‘you probably know who I am’ before stolen Mercedes bust

Cyndi Lauper’s rapper son told cops “you probably know who I am” before he was busted with a stolen Mercedes outside a hip hop friend’s memorial last month, prosecutors said in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Declyn “Dex” Lauper, 24 — who was inside the swiped 2014 Mercedes Benz at around 1:30 a.m. in Hamilton Heights on July 14 — told police he was simply sitting in someone else’s double-parked ride at the time, Assistant District Attorney Katelyn Colman said at his court appearance.

“I’m an artist, you probably know who I am. My mother’s Cyndi Lauper. It’s not my car, someone told me to sit in it. My mother is Cyndi Lauper,” the younger Lauper told cops, according to Colman.

Wearing a Louis Vuitton belt and pants, Lauper didn’t say a word as he made a brief appearance before Judge Vanessa Lewis, who released him on his own recognizance.

Lauper had just attended a memorial service for Ethan Reyes — a 14-year-old aspiring rapper who was stabbed to death in a brawl with a 15-year-old boy on July 9 — when he was busted in the idling car on West 140th Street and Broadway, according to court papers.

“You probably know who I am. My mother’s Cyndi Lauper,” Declyn Lauper reportedly told police. Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Declyn Lauper was arrested while sitting inside a stolen Mercedes Benz on July 14. Steven Hirsch

Declyn Lauper leaves court with his girlfriend. Steven Hirsch

Lauper, the son of the legendary “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer and actor David Thornton, was hit with a desk appearance ticket for unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

The stolen car had Pennsylvania plates and was registered as a Chrysler to a man named Mohammed Awan, according to court papers.

Lauper, who was accompanied to court with his father and girlfriend, and declined to comment on the case, but said “No words, brother, speak to my attorney.”