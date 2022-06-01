Death of man found in NYC apartment building ruled a homicide

A 35-year-old man’s disemboweled body was discovered inside a Queens apartment building Tuesday – and his death was ruled a homicide, authorities said. 

Cops responded to a 911 call at a building on 40th Road near 102nd Street in Corona just after 6 p.m. Tuesday and found the disemboweled victim inside, police said. 

He was pronounced dead on scene. 

Police said Wednesday that his death was ruled a homicide. 

Authorities confirmed that he was the victim of a physical assault, but had no further details on what led up to the attack. 

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending family notification. 