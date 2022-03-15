Death of 8-year-old autistic boy in NYC ruled a homicide

Death of 8-year-old autistic boy in NYC ruled a homicide

by

The death of an 8-year-old autistic boy rushed to a Bronx hospital last year has been ruled a homicide, cops said Tuesday. 

Joseph Barney’s mother brought him from their Williamsbridge home to Montefiore Medical Center June 1 in an Uber, cops and sources said.

Cops responded to a call from the hospital’s emergency room around 2:10 p.m. and found the boy unconscious and unresponsive. 

The boy, who had no obvious signs of trauma, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said Tuesday that Joseph’s death had been ruled a homicide, as a result of battered child syndrome. 

The boy had been taken to Montefiore numerous times with indications of child abuse, police sources said. 

Joseph Barney’s death had been ruled a result of battered child syndrome. 
Family Handout
The death of an 8-year-old boy, Joseph Barney, in the Bronx last year (June 1) has been ruled a homicide due to battered child syndrome, cops said
Joseph Barney was only 30 pounds when he died.
Family Handout

Investigators are looking to speak to the child’s parents, particularly his father, the sources said. 

No arrests were immediately made. 

Investigators were initially probing whether malnutrition was a factor in Joseph’s death.

The death of an 8-year-old boy, Joseph Barney, in the Bronx last year (June 1) has been ruled a homicide due to battered child syndrome, cops said
Joseph Barney had no obvious signs of trauma.
Family Handout

Joseph was only 30 pounds when he died, police sources said at the time. 

According to CDC figures, the average 8-year-old should weigh around 50 pounds.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.