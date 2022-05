The body of a 26-year-old man wearing a “weighted bookbag” was pulled out of the Hudson River on Sunday morning, cops said.

The NYPD’s Harbor Unit responded and dragged the “unconscious and unresponsive” man out of the water at Pier 40 Hudson River Park around 11 a.m., according to police.

He was declared dead at 12:53 p.m.

It was unclear what exactly was in the bag, a police spokesman said. There were no signs of trauma.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police pulled the dead man out of the water at Pier 40 Hudson River Park around 11 a.m. G.N.Miller/NYPost

The man was wearing a “weighted bookbag.” G.N.Miller/NYPost

Police said there was no sign of trauma. Michael Dalton