A dead man was pulled out of New York Bay near Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police said.

The man, who was described as being in his 20s, was found floating face down in the waters off Bay Ridge around 8:20 a.m., an NYPD spokeswoman said.

He had no trauma to his body and was fully clothed.

Officials remove the man’s body after recovering it from New York Bay. Paul Martinka

The unidentified man’s death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Paul Martinka

His name wasn’t immediately released.

The city Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.