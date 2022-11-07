Dead man found in river off Bronx park

A man’s body was found floating in the river off a Bronx Park on Monday afternoon, cops said.

The corpse was spotted in the Bronx River off Starlight Park around 2 p.m., officials said.

The NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit pulled the body out of the river near East 173rd Street, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

There were no visible signs of trauma, and the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, officials said. The man was believed to be in his 50s, cops said.