Dead body found in Brooklyn with possible biohazard material

The decomposing body of a 75-year-old man was found Wednesday inside a Brooklyn home that contained possible biohazard material and weapons of mass destruction schematics, police and sources said.

Authorities made the grisly discovery during a welfare check shortly before 1 p.m. on 101 Avenue in Cypress Hills, police said.

Sources said the man appeared to have been dead for at least a week. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death, police said.

Authorities are also investigating suspicious materials found in the home, including canisters that had biohazard labels and weapons of mass destruction diagrams, police sources said.

The NYPD said it was probing the validity of the contents found in the home.

Sources said the block was closed off and the FBI was also on the scene Wednesday.

Police have yet to identify the body pending family notification.