Dashcam captures wild road rage crash on Palisades Parkway

Wild dashcam video captures the moment a car goes careening out of control and flips during a road-rage encounter on the Palisades Parkway.

The shocking footage, posted on YouTube last week by user Racerwong.Shooterwong, shows a Honda Accord and a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck jockeying for position on the parkway on Jan. 24, Fox News reported.

The Accord is seen tailgating the Ford truck in the left lane of the two-lane roadway.

The Honda driver veers to the right and onto the shoulder before cutting back in and tries to cut in front of the Ford — which speeds up.

The Honda is seen trying to wedge in between the pickup truck and another vehicle and goes careening into a rock outcropping on the side of the road and flips several times before coming to rest on its roof.

The pickup truck drove on and didn’t stop.

“Accord and Raptor decided to road rage each other,” Racerwong wrote on his video, which was posted online on Jan. 27. “Accord lost.”

“Originally I was hoping to catch them doing something stupid approaching a speed trap/cop ahead displayed on Waze,” the caption says. “This was unexpected. To be clear, I never wish any physical harm on anyone.

“Palisades Parkway Police told me the guy was ‘ok,’” he added. “Don’t have further details. Patience ppl.”

The video has been viewed nearly 340,000 times.

Parkway police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.