Daniel Auster arrested for manslaughter in drug related death of his daughter

Daniel Auster, the Brooklyn father arrested for manslaughter in the drug-related death of his baby daughter in Park Slope, was moved in cuffs from the Brooklyn Criminal Court late Saturday to Methodist Hospital in Park Slope for treatment.

Auster, 44, the son of award-winning novelist Paul Auster, had been scheduled to be arraigned in the case in night court before he was abruptly taken to the hospital.

Photos by The Post show the accused wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a mask as he is escorted by NYPD officers into the back of an ambulance.

It’s not clear what he was receiving treatment for. He is now expected to be arraigned Sunday.

Auster had been taking care of his 10-month-old daughter Ruby on the afternoon of Nov. 1 when paramedics responded to a 911 call from his Brooklyn residence and found the infant unconscious and unresponsive.

She was rushed to Methodist hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy concluded that Ruby died of an overdose of fentanyl and heroin, authorities said.

It’s not clear how Ruby ingested the drugs, a police spokesman said Saturday.

Auster was arrested Friday night and charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, police said.

Over two decades ago, Auster pleaded guilty to stealing $3,000 from drug dealer Andre “Angel” Melendez — who was infamously killed by his roommate, New York party promoter “Club Kid Killer” Michael Alig, in 1996.

His father, Paul Auster, has won numerous international awards for his books, which include titles such as The New York Trilogy,” “The Book of Illusions,” and “Moon Palace.” His mother is author and translator Lydia Davis. Davis and Auster divorced in 1978.