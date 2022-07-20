Dan Goldman ‘dismissed’ Liz Holtzman’s role in ousting Nixon

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem unloaded on former House Trump-impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman, saying he “dismissed” the role of rival congressional candidate Liz Holtzman in ousting President Richard Nixon decades ago.

“[Goldman] claims to be the only candidate who has protected and defended democracy, despite Liz’s long and outstanding record on the subject. This isn’t the first time a woman’s accomplishments have been dismissed,” Steinem told The Post.

Holtzman, 80, is a former Brooklyn district attorney and city comptroller who earned the monicker “Liz the Lion Killer” after becoming the youngest woman elected to Congress in 1972 at age 31 — a record later superseded by Reps. Elise Stefanik and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But Holtzman’s spot in the history books has not stopped Goldman from making claims about how he sticks out in a crowded race to represent the newly drawn 10th Congressional District covering lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Gloria Steinem bashed Dan Goldman for “dismissing” Liz Holtzman. Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The former federal prosecutor was lead counsel for the first House impeachment investigation of President Donald J. Trump, who was impeached in 2019 over reportedly leveraging military aid to Ukraine for his political benefit.

The US Senate later voted along party lines to acquit Trump, who was impeached for a second time for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol — again without a Senate conviction.

“I am the only one with law enforcement experience, who can work knowledgeably to reduce crime in this city,” Goldman, 46, bragged in a June interview with Fox 5.

Goldman said that he is the only candidate with law enforcement experience. AFP via Getty Images

“I’m the only one who has been effective in Congress,” Goldman, who has never held elective office, said in a July 19 interview with the Jewish publication Hamodia, which also sparked controversy over his abortion stance.

Holtzman — who last held elective office in 1993 — subsequently called for Goldman to drop out of the race.

The five-term congresswoman was a relatively junior member of the House of Representatives when Tricky Dick resigned from office in 1974 as a bipartisan group of lawmakers got ready to impeach and remove him from office over his role in the Watergate scandal.

Holtzman called on Goldman to drop out of the race. Holtzman for Congress/Facebook

“Liz is the candidate who actually called for the impeachment of a president which led to his resignation. She has decades of experience taking on presidents and fighting to protect our democratic values. She was one of the first national leaders to call for impeaching Trump and then wrote the definitive book on how to impeach him. She wrote both the special prosecutor law and the law blocking Nixon’s proposed state secrets act, and she brought a landmark lawsuit to stop the illegal bombing of Cambodia,” Steinem, the famous founder of Ms. Magazine in the early 1970s, said.

The criticism comes ahead of an Aug. 23 primary that also features Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon and Rep. Mondaire Jones, who currently reps a Westchester-based district, and others.

“As Dan said when he called former Congresswoman Holtzman at the beginning of the race, he is a great admirer of hers and has the utmost respect for her work, both in the impeachment of Richard Nixon and as a trailblazer in the legal profession,” Goldman campaign spokesman Simone Kanter said in a statement.

Holtzman wrote both the special prosecutor law and the law blocking Nixon’s proposed state secrets act. AP

The Holtzman campaign declined to comment.

A recent poll commissioned by the Working Families Party, which has endorsed Niou, shows Holtzman — who Steinem has endorsed — several points behind Goldman, who had 10% support.

Niou and Rivera led with 16% in the poll, which reportedly helped drive former Mayor Bill de Blasio out of the race.

Overlooking the accomplishments of distinguished women is especially an outrage, according to Steinem, in light of the controversial US Supreme Court ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision released weeks after Holtzman got elected to Congress.

“In this post-Roe v. Wade world, women can no longer be ignored or silenced. We will not be treated as invisible or as second-class citizens by political opponents or by our government,” Steinem said in the statement.