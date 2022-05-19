Dan Awadh, 18, busted in connection to bomb threats: NYPD

A Brooklyn student was arrested Thursday morning in connection with at least three bomb threats against his high school, cops said.

Dan Awadh, 18, allegedly phoned in threats to Fort Hamilton High School in Bay Ridge – all of which turned out to be unfounded – on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, cops said.

He was busted around 7:15 a.m. at his home – about a mile from the Shore Road school – and charged with making terroristic threats, authorities said.

In the Wednesday morning incident, the caller said to the school secretary, “dropping a bomb” before hanging up, according to City Council Member Justin Brannan.

Brannan said an additional threat was made Wednesday night — but cops could not confirm that Thursday morning.

He and other local elected officials described the threats as traumatizing for the school and community.

Dan Awadh was arrested Thursday morning in connection with at least three bomb threats against his high school. InsideSchools

“In this day and age, there’s no such thing as a ‘hoax’ bomb threat or a prank because the fear and the related stress is very real,” he tweeted. “This wasn’t a joke. The last few days have been incredibly traumatizing for students, families, school staff, and our entire neighborhood.”

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes said he is “grateful for the quick response from authorities.”

“I know that this may not be enough to comfort the students who called their families scared or the parents who reached out to my office desperate for info,” he wrote. “I’ll be working w/ the school to make sure that students know how to get help if they need it.”

City Council Member Justin Brannan said an additional threat was made Wednesday night — but cops could not confirm that Thursday morning. Christopher Sadowski

In the Wednesday morning incident, the caller said to the school secretary, “dropping a bomb” before hanging up. Christopher Sadowski

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said the threats can’t be treated as a “mere prank.”

“The calls have had an emotional impact on students, disrupted learning & diverted NYPD resources,” she said.

The city Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.